HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,349,000 after buying an additional 434,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,992,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,782,000. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,558,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,711,000 after acquiring an additional 52,166 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

NYSE:HUBS opened at $514.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.98. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.23 and a 12-month high of $547.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.79.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares in the company, valued at $253,877,925.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $18,984,218 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.