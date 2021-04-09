Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $2,301,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $3,531,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $52,555,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.53, for a total transaction of $2,844,509.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,768,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,266,472.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $4,260,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,093,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,001,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,358 shares of company stock valued at $38,725,863. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $233.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.35 and a 52-week high of $255.75.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

