Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,669 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.37% of Sun Communities worth $60,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $153.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.09, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.77 and a one year high of $157.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

