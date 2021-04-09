Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,451,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674,705 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $143,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after buying an additional 788,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,081,000 after buying an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after buying an additional 1,234,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.98 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

