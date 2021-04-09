Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,520 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Ball worth $136,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.58. Ball Co. has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.93.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

