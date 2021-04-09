B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 8,504 Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Q2 by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $84,926,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter.

QTWO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Q2 from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.88.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $103.06 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 15,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,760,281.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,323,520.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $254,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,384.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,211 shares of company stock valued at $20,900,043. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

