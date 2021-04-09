Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $49.12 on Friday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.48 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -73.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $92,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 87,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,083.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,185 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,736 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

