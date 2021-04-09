Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 875 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $140.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.49. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $56.04 and a one year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

