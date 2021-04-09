Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,546 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Crescent Capital BDC worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 941,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 491,953 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $19.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $520.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.63 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 41.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Crescent Capital BDC Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

