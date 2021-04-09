Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Stock Holdings Increased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Sony by 706.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $109.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.79. Sony Co. has a 52 week low of $56.65 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The stock has a market cap of $134.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. On average, analysts predict that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

