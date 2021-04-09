Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,167 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Perficient worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Perficient by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,547 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Perficient stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

