Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,780 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

XHB opened at $72.08 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.06.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

