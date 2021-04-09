First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Trims Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $141,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,577 shares of company stock worth $927,801. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -570.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

TRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

