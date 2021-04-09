Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $26,048,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $7,967,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 421,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after acquiring an additional 69,834 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Southern Copper stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $83.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $2,385,596.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,502,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,807,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

