Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 32,073 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,073 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTH opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $26.61.

