Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Oshkosh by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 1,527.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,947,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,632,000 after purchasing an additional 383,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $69,328,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,598,000 after purchasing an additional 455,641 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OSK opened at $119.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $123.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.15.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSK. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

