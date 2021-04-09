Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNR. UBS Group increased their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $63.35.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

