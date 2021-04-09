Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after acquiring an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $89.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.79 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

