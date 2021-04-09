UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 353,363 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,363 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $77,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Crown stock opened at $101.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.46. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.