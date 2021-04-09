Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $123,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after acquiring an additional 245,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Conagra Brands by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,322,000 after acquiring an additional 579,210 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,824,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,415,000 after acquiring an additional 253,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Conagra Brands by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,730,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,997,000 after acquiring an additional 327,996 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

