Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,500 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,236,000 after buying an additional 42,596 shares during the period. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.31.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $132.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $133.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average is $117.05.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

