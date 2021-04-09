Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $407.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $400.55 and its 200-day moving average is $407.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.48 and a 52 week high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 15.67%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus upped their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.38.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

