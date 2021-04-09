Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes $307,000 Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,783,000 after buying an additional 4,850,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,347,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,236,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 351.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,438,000 after buying an additional 783,772 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,293,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,205,000 after buying an additional 554,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 94.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

