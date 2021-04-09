Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average is $150.89. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $887.69 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.