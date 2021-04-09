Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Luminex Co. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Luminex’s payout ratio is -190.48%.

Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

