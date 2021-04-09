Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes $332,000 Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VALE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.51.

Shares of VALE opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

