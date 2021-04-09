Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $385,000 in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

NYSE:REXR opened at $52.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 90.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REXR shares. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.