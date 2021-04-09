Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 1,280 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,888,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $130.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.47 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.16 and its 200 day moving average is $124.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

