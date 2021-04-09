D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.95.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

