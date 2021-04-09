EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on EDRVF. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group began coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

EDP Renováveis stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. EDP Renováveis has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.