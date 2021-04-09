Analysts Set Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) PT at $5.00

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on GGB shares. HSBC lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

GGB stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0239 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gerdau by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Gerdau by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gerdau by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 85,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Gerdau by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Gerdau by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

