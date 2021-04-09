-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.19). Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.81). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trillium Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45.

In other news, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,447.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,861.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,861.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,050 shares of company stock valued at $487,543.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,447,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

