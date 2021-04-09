Syscoin Market Cap Reaches $245.07 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $245.07 million and approximately $11.62 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000686 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.00 or 0.00385676 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000823 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002294 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000582 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 610,081,098 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

