Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim Sells 5,500 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $139,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 45.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

