Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 378 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,504 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,933 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1,000.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $202,345.00. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,861 shares of company stock worth $9,874,366. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $142.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.78 and its 200 day moving average is $131.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

