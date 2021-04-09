Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,641 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

NYSE:FR opened at $46.92 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.