Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 87,365 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,365 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,854,000 after buying an additional 2,141,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,080,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,868 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,917,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,561,000 after purchasing an additional 513,776 shares in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.86.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

