Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,117,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,435 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,111,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,292 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

SLB opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

