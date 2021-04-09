Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

GGG opened at $72.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.75. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,070,068.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,045.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

