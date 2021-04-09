Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,870 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.41% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of BHAT opened at $1.40 on Friday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Xiamen, China.

