BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price objective dropped by analysts at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. BOX has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 1.34.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in BOX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of BOX by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 56,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

