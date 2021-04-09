Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Announces Earnings Results

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 2.81%.

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $136.58 million, a PE ratio of -99.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

