Brokers Issue Forecasts for Medallion Financial Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.98.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.85 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

