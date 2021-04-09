BTIG Research Raises The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $77.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LOVE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.52. The Lovesac has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $917.25 million, a P/E ratio of -480.54, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $296,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,924.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 513,198 shares of company stock worth $27,733,275. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 2,742.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

