State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $100.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.47% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,797,851,000 after purchasing an additional 339,171 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of State Street by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,562,000 after buying an additional 397,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,200,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in State Street by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,576,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,175,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,314,000 after acquiring an additional 146,009 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

