IBI Group Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IBI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$98.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.16 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IBG. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.43.

IBI Group stock opened at C$10.74 on Friday. IBI Group has a 52 week low of C$3.66 and a 52 week high of C$10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$335.79 million and a PE ratio of 22.85.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

