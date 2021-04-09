Oppenheimer Weighs in on Dana Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dana in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dana’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -487.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48. Dana has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

