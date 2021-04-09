Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Capital One Financial Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.72. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.48 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $132.73 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.49. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,352,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,532,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

