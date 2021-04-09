Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th.

Lennar has increased its dividend payment by 290.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN stock opened at $102.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,931 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.