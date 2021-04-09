MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $558.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $570.00 to $558.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.44.
Shares of MKTX opened at $531.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $524.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.16. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $380.28 and a 12-month high of $606.45.
In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
