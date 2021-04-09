MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $558.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $570.00 to $558.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.44.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MKTX opened at $531.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $524.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.16. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $380.28 and a 12-month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.